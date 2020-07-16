Family members of the staff, will be by COVID in the position to occupy the space

To die as a measure to support the families of the unionized workers of the government of Mexico city, during the pandemic of COVID-19, the places of the deceased inherited.

According to the head of the government, Claudia Sheinbaum, the support of the families who lost someone to confirm whether or not the formalities, that he had COVID-19 or not, because many of, the died, have no access to Tests.

“In this difficult situation, the lived in the city-and, in particular, the workers of the government of Mexico city, who died unfortunately, we were in agreement that there is the possibility that a family could occupy the space,” said Sheinbaum at a press conference.

He pointed out that “there are families, the woman was a widow and stayed with her children and that she wants to work, in the place where he works, with her husband, and we will give you this opportunity.”

Up to now there are about 800 Parking spaces to be occupied in this way, after the ex-workers of Mexico city, the death of COVID-19.

The requirement to be able to occupy the place by inheritance is that of the death of the employee occurred before 31 December.

In addition to this support, the head of government reminded that the families of victims of the coronavirus, who worked in the public service, will receive the “payment progress”, the occur, in conjunction with the Institute for security and social services for state workers (ISSSTE).