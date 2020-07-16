Famke Janssen is ready to return as Jean grey in the MCU

Now that X-Men Bryan singer held his 20th Anniversary was a lot of talk about the film, and that is what we have that actress Famke Janssen has expressed interest to return to his role of Jean grey in the Universe of Marvel Movies.

Series of X-Men, is currently in a difficult situation, because Dark Phoenix had poor results at the box office and was not aware of what Disney plans for the future of this series, though Kevin Feige has promised that X-Men will fall at some point in the MCU.

Famke Janssen was in an interview with website “The Observer”, and when asked if back to play Jean grey, she replied: “I Think the question is more if some interest back to me. From Days of Future Past, was the road surprised some of the characters who were killed. In some cases, their return was how young their characters. I wonder what is happening with Marvel Films. But Yes, I’m very open to such a possibility” (fromthrough CBR).

Was in 2017, when the actress showed that finished its cycle, as Jean grey and confirmed that he will leave the paper back with his cameo in ” Days of the Future Past, but last year changed his opinion when he said that he thought to return, if they ask.

It should be borne in mind that Disney can make a choice in favor of a new actress for the role of the powerful mutant, or even the choice of Sophie Turner, who was in the role of a young Jean grey in “Apocalypse now” and ” Dark Phoenix.

By the way, James Marsden, lately I’ve noticed that, too, would like to return to his role as the Cyclops, so that, as we will see, what you expect of Disney and the company for the future of the X-Men.