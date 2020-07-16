Hack Twitter: a massive attack to block Twitter accounts of numerous personalities

Copyright of the image

Politicians, billionaires, artistic personalities, and companies in the United States was the target of a massive hack accounts on Twitter this Wednesday.

Among the victims of the billionaires are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Bill Gatesthe former President of the United States Barack Obamathe pre-candidates of the democratic Joe Biden and the musicians Kanye West.

The cyber-attack was in connection with an alleged fraudulent scheme with the virtual currency bitcoin.

“All I ask retribuya and the time is now,” said the tweet from the account of Bill Gates. “Send US$1,000, I get$2,000”.

The tuis were deleted after a couple of minutes of to be published.

Faced with the situation, took to Twitter the extraordinary measure of suspension of publication of news of accounts reviewed during the investigation, what happened.

The users of these accounts, you could change your password.

In the short time I was online, the link that is displayed in the tweets of hundreds of contributions received more than 100,000 US$according to public records blockchain available.

Twitter accounts have millions of followers.

The office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) in San Francisco, California, reported that he was aware of what was going on.

“We are aware of the security incident today, with several Twitter accounts belonging to the high-profile people. The accounts were to appear committed, to commit fraud criptomonedas,” said a press release.

“We advise the public not to fall, to send as a victim of this Scam criptomonedas, or money in connection with this incident,” he added.

Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the company’s cyber security CrowdStrike, told Reuters that “this seems the worst hacking an important social networking platform”.

Messages to the affected accounts, if there is a link to a digital wallet of btcoin for the public, for donations under the promise that the money would be doubling for non-profit purposes.

“I feel generous by the covid-19”, so the tweet from Musk that promised to bring the double.

Similar messages appeared in the accounts of the rapper Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashianformer President Obama, the billionaire Mike Bloomberg, as well as the signatures Uber and Apple.

Cameron Winklevoss, who did not participate was declared the first billionaire bitcoin in the world tweeted in 2017, along with her twin brother Tyler, a message, warning people.

“This is a Scam, don’T participate! This is the same attack/take control, the experience of other important accounts of Twitter,” he wrote.

Unprecedented

Analysis by Joe Tidy, a reporter for cyber-security

This amounted to a “double your bitcoins” have been a plague to linger on Twitter for years, but this is not kidnapped unprecedented with the real accounts of public figures and on a large scale.

The fact that so many users compromised were at the same time implies that this is a problem with the Twitter platform.

Early signs are that someone has done it, a kind of administrator rights, and has overlooked the password of almost any account you wanted.

With so much power at hand, the attacker would have much more damage with tweets, the damaged have more sophisticated, the reputation of a person or organization.

But the reason seems to be clear: to make as much money as possible.

The Hacker You would not have known that the tweets stay for a long time, so this was the equivalent to the operation of the “attack-and-take”.

