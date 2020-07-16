Hackean account on Twitter bill gates, Barack Obama and Kim Kardashian for fraud

Verified accounts on the social network Twitter, as well as renowned experts, such as bill gates, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Joe Biden or Elon Musk, in particular, were hacked on Wednesday in order to spend fraud criptomonedas.

Accounts hacked, including Kim Kardashian, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos or Mike Bloomberg, published tweets like a request for donations via bitcoin. “They all want me back, and now is the time”, – stated in the message, gates, raised CNN. In ‘architecture’ promised to double payments to bitcoin address. “Send me $ 1,000, I’ll get to 2,000,” read the message.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

For its part, via Twitter support moved to social network message that the company is “conscious” from the “security incident that affects Twitter account”. “We are in contact, and is taking steps to address them. We will update in the near future,” he added.

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened. 💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

Yeah, after the attack started, the company, seemingly limited possibilities of the exchange of messages in Twitter with the selected accounts. “May not be able to send tweets or reset the password while we are resolving this incident,” Twitter said in another message.

A large number of basic services, which turns this episode into a significant security incident in the history of Twitter-a social network widely distributed among the public, media and even world leaders, including US President, Donald trump. Last year, bill, Executive Director of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, was also disrupted.

The incident attracted the attention of the FBI and the office in San Francisco is already especifiado that it is “conscious” of what happened. In a statement, he lifted quotes the environment, he added that “the bills think that they have been disclosed to perpetuate fraud criptomonedas”. He informed the public that should not be a “victim of fraud” by sending some amount of money.