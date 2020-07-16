Hackearon Twitter Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and the other millionaires to make a huge Scam, and they succeeded

One the Bitcoin thief to observe a few accounts of famous billionaires and reached a historic fraud on Wednesday, July 15.

Some important people from the United States, and to Hack into his account on the social network Twitter, including profiles of the official magnates Bill gates and Elon Muskaccounts of corporate giants Silicon Valley as Apple and Uberand rapper Kanye West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian and former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The affected accounts were adopted thief Bitcoins in order to ask for money in the form of donations to criptomoneda, making, thus, massive fraud, remains classified as “historical“on the Internet.

Even after the Mask to remove a few records relating to the subject, and others do, that the same orders.

According to the international press, the thieves reached the amount more than $100,000 USD. This conditions that if the fanatics sent a sum of money, known you to come twice.

For its part, company Twitter is considering what happened and issued a communiqué in which it announced that, in addition, blocked all accounts of the tested apps as a safety precaution.

Preparation GossipVzla