Hackearon Twitter Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and the other millionaires to millionaire Scam, and they succeeded

July 15, 2020, 8:31 pm

The Bitcoin thief to observe a few accounts of well-known billionaires, and reached a historic fraud on Wednesday, July 15.

Activists of the United States suffered a Hack in his account on the social network Twitter, including the official profiles of the oligarchs, bill gates and Elon Musk, the accounts of the corporate giants of Silicon valley such as Apple and Uber, as well as rapper Kanye West and his wife reality star Kim Kardashian and former President Barack Obama.

The affected accounts were accepted Bitcoins the thief to ask for the money in the form of donations to criptomoneda, making, thus, massive fraud, remains classified as “historic” on the Internet.

Even after the Mask to remove a few records relating to the subject, and others do, that the same orders.

According to the international press, the thieves received more than $100,000 USD. This conditions that if the fanatics sent a sum of money, known you to come twice.

For its part, the company Twitter is considering what happened, and carried out a press-release in which it reported that blocked all accounts of proven use as a measure.

https://www.lapatilla.com/2020/07/15/hackearon-el-twitter-de-kim-kardashian-kanye-west-y-otros-millonarios-para-hacer-millonaria-estafa-y-lo-lograron/