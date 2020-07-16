Hundreds of people protest in Moscow against the reforms to allow Putin to stay in power | International

Neither the rain nor the prohibition of the Manifesto of the protest are detained. Hundreds of people took to the streets this Wednesday in St. Petersburg and Moscow against the reform of the Constitution, which allowed the stay of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in power, and to visit back to some of President for a further two consecutive terms. The authorities had banned the protest because of the pandemic of coronavirus, according to the organizer, the so-called campaign of the no, a group of activists and opposition politicians, they decided to put them in a collection of signatures. With them planning to appeal to the Supreme court the legality of the citizens ‘ hearing on the changes. The vote, which until the end of the green light, the changes made on 1. July, is celebrated in Russia during the seven days despite the covid-19. A hundred people were arrested during the demonstration in the centre of Moscow, according to the organization OVD-info.

“No to Putin, is eternal”, “Russia without Putin” or “Putin-thief” claimed the protesters. A good number of them, with masks written with a ‘no’ in black color or posters with slogans against the Russian leader. Surrounded by the police and several vans of riot police, the demonstrators demanded the resignation of Putin, and called against the popular vote of the last 1. July. In St. Petersburg, thousands of people have done the queue to sign the petition against the vote of the amendments that the campaign plan ready next week, as Tatiana Usmánova explained by one of its coordinators.

“That’s a shame, we can not be silent while Putin aspires to be Tsar, and reign forever, and at the end of the execution of their maneuvers autocratic,” criticized under a sun umbrella silver Yulia Karetnikova, 35 years.

The reform of the Constitution, signed a Russia more nationalistic and traditional, and gives the Russian President an even greater impact. The Kremlin has said that the referendum and the clear positive results (78% responded with Yes, with a 65% interest) is a “voice for a triumphant confidence,” the Russian head of state. Also, the changes for the guarantee of stability in Russia. However, since last week there were a series of protests in different parts of Russia.

And not only for the reform of the Constitution, in the city of Khabarovsk in the Russian far East, hundreds of citizens have taken to the streets this Wednesday to demand for the fifth day in a row, the publication of the Governor, Sergey Furgal, arrested last Thursday and charged with the murder. The citizens insist that the alleged crimes, the back more than 15 years ago, in the foreground, right now. Furgal is one of the few governors who does not belong to the party, the government, and in the Primorje in Khabarovsk it is registered only 42% of the participation in the popular consultation.

In addition, the opposition has complained that the advice was plagued by irregularities, and that after the vote was reinforced repression against independent media, and politicians far from the Kremlin. Last week, two activists of the Russian campaign against the constitutional reform were arrested and the police searched the apartments of five other. “You need to go to the street mobilizations such as these allow people to see that you are not alone. We are many, more than it seems,” he said, surrounded by dozens of people on the square, the Pushkin, Alexander Solovyov, the group of the Moscow party of the Changes. Around him, the protesters chanted slogans of support for the protests in Khabarovsk.