Jada Pinkett was wrong will Smith and Messages are more views in Facebook



Varieties

Pair Jada Pinkett and will Smith earned a record of emissions of view Facebook within 24 hours after you add more 15 million viewers with video both discuss one infidelity during their marriage.

Jammer, what this Monday brought together the most 21 million views, is part of the program “Network Table Talk’, slave Pinkett and the source of dozens of headlines in the media to ensure that your husband will Smith as a guest last Friday.

The previous record of spectators for a single day, he also noted that the format, an interview with Jordyn Woods vista is over 7.6 million users, recalled the magazine Deadline.

In the conversation of the couple, Pinkett, confessed to her husband that she had an affair with singer August Alsina for many years ago, when they were already married.

The statement of the woman, and the reaction Smith who took the weight of things, saying that he spent “many years ago”, they became one of the issues most frequently discussed on social networks for the weekend, because both denied the affair extramatrimonial above.

How to Eat like a will claimed, when we have a situation in their relationship occurs with low hours and was almost complete.

“It all started when he needed help, and I would like to help you with your mental health”he said Eating before you recognize that “time” was in a “tangle” – a novel.

“I learned a lot about me, and I will meet with my immaturity and emotional instability” described.

Earlier, August Alsina, assured that he maintained relations with Eating after a conversation with themselves will about to log in “open relationship”.

Days after this conversation, the media in the US published that the pair is in the Bahamas with baby Willowfrom the age of 19.

According to the magazine ” Page Six family in the hotel, tiger woods until his statement, still attracts the audience of a social network, widely used in the world.

EFE

Associated