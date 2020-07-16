Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, the positive Covid-19 in the second test

The President of the Brazil, Jair Bolsonarostill positive on a test coronavirusaccording to the news network CNN Brazil.

The first test is positive, a representative of the Brazilian last July 7 was made. Since then, he has been in isolation in their place of residence, the Palacio da Alvorada.

Bolsonaro65 years, announced the last July 7 tested positive for the virus, and experienced fever, pain and discomfort. Cancelled a trip I had planned for the North Eastern state of Piauí, and all of the sessions during the week, you with video calls.

The populist, conservative, 65 years old, which was, on other occasions, mixed in with crowds without a mask, which confirms that the results with facial wipes and speak with journalists positioned a short distance away in the capital, Brasilia.

“I’m fine, normal. Also, I would like to walk from here, but I can’t said due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro.

Later on the same day, a video, a drug shared on Facebook, in which he appeared with his third dose of hydroxychloroquine, which was promoted by the President of the The United States, Donald Trump.

“I’m much better today, and so the work is, of course,” he said Bolsonaroby following the dose with a full glass of water.

“We know that today there are other means that can help to combat the coronavirus. We know that none of them has proved to be scientific, but I’m more of a person for whom you are working. So, I trust most of the hydroxychloroquine. And what is with you?”.

Brazil, the sixth most populous country in the world with more than 210 million people, suffers one of the most deadly outbreak of the outbreak. More than 70 thousand Brazilians died from Covid-19 and over 1.5 million have been infected.

Both figures are the second highest in the world, behind which United States although it is believed that these figures are under the actual extent of the pandemic due to the lack of diagnostic tests.

The re-opening of the restaurant to follow in the footsteps of other major cities of the country, such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, have included, such as Brasilia,, this activities with the pandemic is not controlled, and the curve increases or stabilizes at high rates of infections.

In fact, according to data from the regional secretariats of health, which has been registered in the last week an average of 1056 cases of death was found by the corona virus, the highest since it is the first death by disease in this country with 210 million people, in March of last year.

In the Brazilian capital, has a population of three million, the Covid-19 leave it until today 974 killed and 74 thousand 300 cases, but in the last few weeks these numbers to the top are gone exponentially, as occurs in other areas of the country.

