Jennifer Lopez black pants of the Niyama of the Sun in Instagram

Jennifer Lopez took a break, dresses complex, with which it was customary dazzle on red carpets and/or communication for a pandemic Covid-19, conversion of every person’s life. Now the interpreter ‘On the floor’ gives lessons to style and detail that most distinguishes his everyday wardrobe: all gauntlets of the company fashion Niyama of the Sunin a meeting that is called: Niyama Sun x J. Lo.

This collection leggingsamong them are some models with a floral pattern and image, art Jennifer Lopezalso available in other colors, neutral and basic like black, which is used in his latest posts in Instagram with the artist, the Colombian Maluma. The announcement was clear: the artists of the dance is about to premiere a new song, which will also be part of the new film Hustlers.

Leggings: 5 trends that will be in 2020

Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez and there are over 125 million followers, we can see how the usability is, first and foremost, the key for best results. Thus, the combined leggings black and adjusted for the cubes Niyama Of The Sun to the beach with the logo Martian in color mustard with black and about the court, sporting white caps, fashion houses, British, Alexander McQueen, ideal for training and home office.

Jennifer Lopez yourself with leggings with high waist firm Niyama of the Sun, when you exit the fitness center. © Gotham

Yes, apparently Jennifer Lopez has changed (at least for a time) his passion white Leggings with metallic effect, with a few sober and combine in black color, which is not very elegant and continue the style, so characteristic of the singer’s roots puertorriqueñas in their daily lives. And, of course, to finish lookwe could not bypass their attention to accessories: ring big size what he was carrying in his left hand, and inspiration in the last Millennium, glasses with a yellow-gold border, and the moon will light green.

As for the hair, Jennifer Lopez chose, this time, tie your hair with the effect of “wet”, without stripe in the middle and tail low to avoid these classic headaches when the hair associated for a long time.

Once that Jennifer Lopez caught all eyes on the red carpet