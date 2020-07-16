Jesús Seade aseguró que 12 países apoyan su candidatura a la dirección de la OMC

Jesús Seade ensures that 12 countries support his candidacy for the leadership of the WTO (Photo: Reuters)

The Mexican economist, diplomat, and politician, Jesús Seade, assured this Wednesday that he had the support of 12 nations in his candidacy to head the World Trade Organization (WTO), which was announced during his participation in the General Council of the organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

As for the support that he claims to have, he did not specify the countries, he only mentioned that of Argentina.

Regarding the election process, there are eight candidates from different countries, where it should be noted that Seade Kuri is the only one that is on the American continent.

Slade’s training is remarkable, as he began his education as a professional upon receiving a chemical engineer from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), later obtained a master’s degree and a doctorate in Economics from the University of Oxford, England, under the direction by James Mirrlees, who won the Nobel Prize in 1996.

Jesús Seade was a Mexican negotiator for the T-MEC (Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero)

His professional career is also a precedent for high performance since among other things he was a founding member of the WTO as a negotiator in Mexico, a member of the successful facilitation team that with Peter Sutherland managed to rescue the negotiations that were completely stagnant and as deputy director-general of the organization that was just born. More recently, Dr. Seade excelled as a Mexican negotiator in the Mexico-United States-Canada Trade Agreement (T-MEC).

During his presentation, the Mexican expressed himself in three languages: Spanish, French, and English, where he expressed his enthusiasm for the responsibility that means running this organization.

TO SAY THAT THE ORGANIZATION IS EXPERIENCING A CRISIS, TO PUT IT IN GOOD FRENCH, IS A GREAT UNDERSTATEMENT. ITS CREDIBILITY HAS BEEN UNDERMINED BY ITS LIMITED RESULTS IN TERMS OF NEGOTIATION, WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE HEART OF THE SYSTEM. AND THIS DEFICIT OF RESULTS HAS BEEN AGGRAVATED BY THE PARALYSIS OF THE APPELLATE BODY

He also recognized that derived from the presence of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world, actions must be taken that are at the height of the precariousness of different conditions.

TO THIS DOUBLE INTERNAL CRISIS OF THE WTO IT IS ADDED NOW THAT, ON TOP OF THE VERY UNFORTUNATE HUMAN LOSSES THAT WE HAVE HAD, EVERYONE HAS TO FACE THE ENORMOUS NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON TRADE, WHICH ACCORDING TO THE WTO ITSELF MAY FALL THIS YEAR BY UP TO A THIRD. AND LET’S NOT FORGET THAT ALREADY BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, INTERNATIONAL TRADE CONTRACTED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS, LARGELY REFLECTING SERIOUS TRADE FRICTIONS AMONG THE LARGEST PARTICIPANTS IN WORLD TRADE.

After his presentation, the former T-MEC negotiator reaffirmed his position and published on his official Twitter account that:

“My commitment is to be an effective, close but equidistant DG and interlocutor of all members to reform and restore a WTO to the center of global governance for the benefit of world economic growth.”

He also admitted the intensity of the day and the presentation.

“Busy day at the WTO, with the first formal Council sessions with each candidate, and I had to be the 1st of them.”

(Photo: Twitter / @JesusSeade)

The other seven candidates to lead the WTO are:

– Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, economist and Nigeria’s first woman finance minister.

– Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, Egypt negotiator at the WTO.

– Tudor Ulianovsch I, until last year Moldovan Foreign Minister in the Philippine cabinet.

– Yoo Myung-hee, Minister of Commerce of South Korea.

– Amina C. Mohamed, Secretary of the Kenya Cabinet for Sports, Heritage, and Culture.

– Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, Minister for International Affairs Consulting at the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia.

– Liam Fox, UK Secretary of State for International Trade.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

“Historical”: Mexico reacted to the decision of the US Supreme Court that protects the children of immigrants

“It’s a win-win”: Jesús Seade on the minimum wage of USD $ 16 for workers in the automotive industry

“I offer a multilateral perspective, not my passport”: Jesús Seade presented his candidacy to lead the WTO