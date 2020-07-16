Katie Holmes with mono black short and flat sandals black

Katie Holmes and images that make style icon.

So there was life of the actress.

It is clear that this summer the year 2020 is under in the summer primary. We did not stop to see famous choosing clothes out of time, of those who fit into any situation, take the time what’s going on. Sara Carbonero dress with black dots, Olivia Palermo Slippers black, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk or Chiara Ferragni, among others, turning the shirt in white or blue mini-dress fits perfectly-these are just some examples. But now the latest was Katie Holmes.

The actress has already left us a few weeks of laying with three items of clothing needed for days of heat: white dress, flat sandals and black bag-basket made of palm leaves. But now moved to the side opposite dressed in black with a ‘total look’ that shows that you can also wear this color from head to toe, even if we are to suffer from high temperatures during the year in the city. While walking in new York, we were surprised to well with this ‘outfit’, we want to copy because it seems plain, simple and very elegant at the same time. Can I ask for more? We believe that there is.

GothamGetty Images

GothamGetty Images

Katie joined the black short jumpsuit with fringe and belt with gold jewelry combined with beautiful sandals are also black with buckles. The clutch bag is also black, sunglasses of the same color and face mask with floral print, everything in her head that this is the true inspiration for “street style’ summer.

We know that in summer, the body asks us colors more joyful and bright, but black is not a synonym of elegance, because so-and it is more than clear that it’s always with success.

