Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed his reasons to leave the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian, in the end, tired, his sisters and showed their reasons to leave the show in your family.

Goodbye, toxic substances.

After 13 years and 18 seasons shows that more intimate and extravagant his life with his mother and sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, in the end, she decided to leave the program.

But not earlier, than to declare more and more shortcomings in his family. BOOM.

Since 2007, Courtney was part of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashianthe series that lives of all members of the famous clan.

Even though the show is known for your approach is superficial and sometimes absurd about work and life, Who, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner fight between all always generated more attention.

The only thing that saves is a good Kirby, but that’s another story.

During the last season of the world saw one of the largest clashes between Courtney and Kim that sparked rumors about the alleged hostility occurred between them.

Now, Courtney said, once and for all, your main reason to quit, and stage of the main drawback present at all their sisters:

“I recorded this show continuously since the age of 14… I feel incomplete and the atmosphere became toxic so I can still take a lot of time in my life so far”.

A woman and a mother of 3 children, platico magazine Vogue Saudi learn how to change his life, and a new approach, its priorities:

“Privacy is something that I have come to believe, very valuable, because finding the balance of private moments and follow in the reality show is very difficult. People have a misconception that I don’t want to work, it is a fake. I’m looking for my happiness and I put all my energy into what makes me happy.”

Leaving the show, Courtney stops great moments close, and his mother and his sisters, which, of course, extrañará, but now seeks benefits for his family:

“I always try to give the best of me when I’m with my sons, when the phone is not in use, it needs to be something that they do, there are moments in which we are together and connected. This is very important. We always have one day a week for classes, we are all together. I do not make other commitments to this day.”

About the main differences from other members of his family, Courtney knows that technology plays a very important role in the development of their personality and used to reveal another big minus family:

“Khloé and I when we were on vacation our younger sisters, always more play than others. And I think it’s because we used to not to live in our mobile phones“.

In the forms program that brought her to fame and gave a global platform does not mean to disassemble all your personal projects.

In fact, the last time Courtney is working to reform legislation on cosmetics in the US to make them safer for all.

