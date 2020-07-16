Kylie Jenner Dethroned as the Famous Highest-Paid on Instagram

Having 185 million followers on Instagram, more than 6,000 posts and around 10,000 likes per image is no longer enough for Kylie Jenner (22 years old). And it is that the minor of the Kardashian clan no longer occupies the first place in the ranking of the famous highest paid on Instagram. A position that he led in the last four years and that has now been filled by one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. This has been revealed by the latest study by Hopper HQ, a company specialized in the planning and programming of the aforementioned social network.

This is Dwayne Johnson (48), also known as La Roca, who to date has more than 190 million followers and who could charge a minimum of one million dollars (878,495 euros) per publication. This has been estimated by the British firm, which has been based on factors such as the number of followers, the level of commitment they have for each shared photograph (legitimate views, likes, and comments), the sector to which the famous belongs, the audience and their status. It is the first time that the protagonist of The Fast and The Furiousoccupies this position, having increased his earnings on the platform by 15%. But this is not the only recognition that the actor has obtained in the last year. Last summer, the also professional wrestler became the highest paid in Hollywood with 89.4 million dollars (78.50 million euros).