Lawyer switching, not to bring you pants on video

A Lawyer was chastised by a judge, due to not being used Pants during a court hearing via a video call.

The boy Lawyer to move had in front of the camera, so that the same point down so that his legs were uncovered, and even has a small glimpse of his underwear, generate, looks of surprise from the other participants.

A lawyer doesn’t get scolded for wearing pants

“Lawyernot brings Pants“the judge said after reviewing the pictures, “Yes, Yes, bring it, your honor,” said answers Lawyerwho , apparently, was not aware that the shooting range if the camera is moved, even if he had to of his Desk, exposing his comfortable clothes.

“Well, if what I see”, the judge can change as a result of the video call.

So far, the place is unknown where this sad incident happened.