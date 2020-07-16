Megan Thee Stallion said that after the shots at the party, Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles (USA), 15 Jul (EFE).- In rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the author of the success of the “Savage” – has assured on Wednesday that he had received a bullet in the leg during a shootout in the Hollywood hills (Hollywood Hills) after a visit to a party organized by Kylie Jenner.

The singer, whose remix “savage” along with Beyonce’s songs, heard year, – have explained in their social networks that “suffered gunshot wounds” as a result of the crime against her, and which is still in the recovery process.

However, as history shows, the Los Angeles times,” journal of Police in Los Angeles, not to mention that the artist is out of reach of the shots, nor that he condemned and referred to a leg injury during the accident.









Apparently, his agents made Thee Stallion out of the vehicle to arrest his passenger, the rapper Tory Lanez, the presence of concealed weapons, which is prohibited by California law.

Video filtering in the middle of the TMZ shows the rapper after the release of the vehicle dripping with the blood dripping from her legs.

“On Sunday morning, I have a gunshot wound as a result of crimes committed against me, and with the intention dañarme physically. Never arrested by the police, I was taken to the hospital, where I removed to take out the bullet. I am very grateful for continuing to live,” wrote Thee Stallion.

The singer has not been determined, of course, the attacker did not specify the conflict, which began in prison.

Earlier, Thee Stallion and Lanez shared a video in which appear with Kylie Jenner, which was recorded during the festival, which was organized last and hears someone asked me to download the music because the police come.

Thee Stallion is one of raperas revelation this year, with “Savage”.

The song became a viral topic, thanks to the choreography imitated by thousands of users of the social network and TikTok drew the attention of Beyonce, to record a “Remix”, which assured him to run, what to stand out the advantages collected in the charity crisis from the coronavirus. EFE









