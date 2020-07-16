Megan Thee Stallion said that he had received several shots, after the holidays, Kylie Jenner | People | America Release

In rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the author of the success of the “Savage” – has assured on Wednesday that he had received a bullet in the leg during a shootout in the Hollywood hills (Hollywood Hills) after a visit to a party organized by Kylie Jenner.

The singer, whose remix “savage” along with Beyonce’s songs, heard year, – have explained in their social networks that “he was wounded, the bullet”, as a result of the crime committed against her, and which is still in the recovery process.