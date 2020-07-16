“Mexican Kim kardashian” Kimberly Loayza looks RADIANT and sensual with lacquer chic

Not without reason are more than 20 million people in Instagram still Kimberly Loayzabecause his talent in music and beauty, become the most popular women in Mexico.

This time specialist he posted a photo where he used makeup and equipment video “I Missed“where you can see softer than ever.

Native Mexicali, Baja California, I was a fan of his accustomed to her attire a little more fresh and bold; but now, combination of sensuality and elegance.

Dress and gloves, red color of passion and silver jewelry Who looking at the camera with huge eyes, stolen breath is one of them.

Also emphasize your lips with the same key, it is clear that it makes you go crazy anyone.

As always, the publication was very successful, and almost 2 million likes confirm this. Some of them atinaron to compare with secular Who Kardashian.

For The Preparation Of Digital Envoy Mexico

lhp