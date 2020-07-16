Mexico is the fourth highest proportion of the population in poverty in Latin America: ECLAC

Mexico, the fourth highest proportion of the population is in Poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean starting in the year 2020, estimates the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

To apply this, in the projection of a contraction of gross domestic product (GDP) of 9% and the fact that Mexico is the fourth stimulus package is the lowest of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, estimated to be 1.1 percentage points of GDP.

According to the Executive Secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Bárcena, the the poverty in Mexico 41.9% of the population was increasing in the year 2019, when 49.5% of the total cost.

This is because many of the people who fall into this segment, comes from the middle layerswhere are the families of the employees of small and medium-sized enterprises and the owners the same be able to, in the operation of their businesses.

“The middle layers of the population are also vulnerable to the closure of the economy, the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the decline in consumption, a consequence of social distancing measures to limit the speed of propagation of Covid-19”, according to the official press conference.

After the realization that the programs of assistance for older adults, young people and producers in the field that is applied to the Mexican government, Yes, they are a support in time of need, he noted that it also requires support SMEs the are jobs.

Therefore, the importance of the extension of the emergency support for the middle layers of the population and small and medium-sized enterprises, so that it is suitable for the weather of the economic shocks, are presented.

Basic income universal

During the interrogation by the criticism of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the estimates of the Eclac it is exactly Poverty and inequalitysaid, the Commission is a serious institution, their analyses and assessments are explained to be prepared for the taste of governments, it would be relevant to apply in Mexico for a basic income universal emergency.

Estimated that, if you come to for six months, this support of the families, “the middle classes”, the cost to the public purse would be of 2.2 points of GDP.

It is true that the recommendation is for all countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, to the measure of the basic income universal for a long period of time, under the assumption that the recession and recovery, “will be more than appreciated”.

But he acknowledged that the tax environment of the respective country are to be valued by governments and adopted in the strategy. You maintain a basic income universal for more time, for the case of Mexico may be more expensive, and integrated had to be, as one of the structural expenditure is recognised.

These supports help to overcome the economic shocks that will be presented, as a result of the pandemic Covid-19.

Honduras, with the highest poverty rate

The countries with the higher prices as Mexico’s population in poverty: Nicaragua (52.7%); Guatemala (51.6%) and Honduras (59 percent).

For the region in General, the official also proposed a bonus to food, the minimum resources for families guaranteed to be in a situation of vulnerability (the poor and middle layers).

He reported that these measures need to be implemented, on the basis of the preparation of an amendment to the tax system, because since long before the crisis, the Eclac he warned that tax revenues of regional were low, and the obligations, the regressive.

