On the photo: Valentine’s day Sampaio, the first model of the ‘TRANS’ on the cover of “Sports illustrated’ – People – Culture

Lately it was announced that Valentine’s day Sampaio appears in the special section dedicated to the beach fashion magazine ‘Sports Illustrated’.

The girl appeared on the report, which was praised for its followers and readers, for those who claim that this rate, which aims to give visibility to all the women in one of the publications more relevant and more visibility of this tool.

MJ Day, the publisher, publication, assured that will not hesitate offering you a Valentine’s day that posara for this number: “we wanted to amplify my voice and give him a platform for propaganda in the name of their personal goals in life and societies ‘TRANS’. It’s something we can do as a trademark, especially in these troubled times, support her and after her.”