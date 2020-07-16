Register to hack and scam bulk Twitter accounts

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, the accounts Twitter Entrepreneurs Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been hacked, along with others such as the former President Barack Obama and companies such as Apple and Uber.

It is a fraud on a competition of bitcoin, the relevant accounts other than Kanye West, the rapper Wiz Khalifa and the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.

With this hack, mass, reported by several Twitter users committed to these accounts, with which they tried to defraud his followers with criptomonedas.

In the accounts, published in news, loads transmitted to the trailer virtual moneyspecifically criptomonedas Bitcoinsto transfer get the double of the value.

Published you are in the official accounts of many users in the fraud that has been collected up to the time it is already more than $ 100,000, according to Blockchain.

The Twitter profile @underthe breach, together with a series of shots that make us believe that the problem lies in the sole responsibility of Twitter. Apparently the account of an employee of the social network has been compromised and it was possible to restore the passwords of the affected.

Until now, Twitter has not issued an official statement about it, but it could be more compromised accounts of other companies and artists, have been reported up to now.

Do not think that in the COVID, but if you go to the return of the double – 🙄#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/D7Urg92qCd — Lidya (@Lidyaivylopez) 15. July 2020

