There are companies, By Far, prefer Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid…

Update 15/07/2020 11:11



The new culinary project “the Kitchen is to the Point with Pea and Tamara” in TVE1 (all days up to 13.00 hrs.) does not interfere Tamara Falc descubrirnos in their social networks, fashion brands, interesting, and for most, catalase, the corners of the house, and his mother, Isabel Preysler, where she lives. We analyze one of his recent opponents.

Tamara falc, new awning Green, not only is sympathetic in every photograph raises in your social networksbut quite naturally, as she is, we find, gradually, your tastes, the vintage products in your wardrobe, your preferences, catering and different parts of your homethe house of her mother, Isabel Preysler.

A few days mostr recent purchases in fashion, sandalsmodel January signature By Farbrand, the shoes are very popular among Hayley Bieber and the clan Kardashian: Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid are addicted to. You can buy online inouishop.com in 213 € in discounts. Have a square nose, and a charming lacito heel 5 cm, leather, color Nude and blue.

But Tamara is not only limited to ensearnos your new fashion sandals (and a pedicure with no complaints), but also to take the opportunity to see the great collage with photos of their brothers and familymade in Isabel Preysler and about pillow the ideals decorator Louis GalliusiI have no doubt – vindose marking-review: “an wawwww these pillows… what a miracle-Tamara… things are well made and in good condition is to always!!!! kisses”.