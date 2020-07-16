Scammers Bitcoin hackean accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and even President Barack Obama

Terrible scandal that is lived in these moments in Twitterthis is because the official accounts of several personalities were hacked with the sole aim of fraud, his followers criptomonedas.

#ÚltimaHora 🚨 Massive Hack on Twitter: use the accounts of Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates, among other figures. This information in the process Group Of The Formula (@Radio_Formula) 15. July 2020

Between some of the characters that belong to the victims of the hackers: The CEO of Tesla, Elon Muskthe co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates; the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos; the former Vice-President of the United States Joe Bidenand the exmandatario Barack Obama, as well as some companies like Apple and Uber.

🚨#Security 🚨Not👀the Twitter accounts of Apple, Bill Gates, Uber and Elon Musk were the only ones affected by this hack also add, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/6VAJIo9BZ1 — The influence of ICT (@ImpactoTIC) 15. July 2020

However, the personalities of the showbiz were also hacked at the same time in your personal accounts, among them are: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Wiz Khalifa.

In addition, companies in connection with the criptomonedas such as Coinbase, CoinDesk, Fermini, Ripple and Bitcoin were also affected, and this in spite of the fact that a system of bail.

In the news, which appeared in their respective profiles, a certain amount of transfer will be encouraged Bitcoin supposedly, after you change another top to.

Although the affected reacts in time, and his tweets deleted, several people fell into the Scam so that the income of the Hacker furthermore, they increase with the passing of the minutes.

After that, the company Twitter together a message, in which he explains that they are investigating what happened, and are also working on measures to resolve it.

We are aware of a security incident, the impact on accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@Twitter Support) 15. July 2020

