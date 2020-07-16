Sent to Spain by plane Lozoya; GFR extradite “El Chapo”

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) sent to Spain in an airplane, Bombardier Challenger 605Registration XB-NWD, the former Director of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya Austinthe morning will be delivered in extradition by the Spanish authorities.

In such a plane to New York city moved to the capo of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loerawho was in the year 2017, have surrendered to the extradition to the United States by the government of Mexico.

Also on this level is the delivery from Mexico, Panama, the former Governor of Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge Angulo, currently, the detainee.

It is expected that Lozoya Austin came on Thursday afternoon at the International airport of Mexico city, where on arrival you will receive a medical review prior to a Federal judge that requires it.

