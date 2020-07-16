Sofia Richie is proud of the silhouette effect in micro bikini

Sofia Richie he raised paparazzi exuding the beauty and sensuality during a meeting with friends on the beach in Malibu.

Model 21-year-old was spotted wearing a ladies two piece swimsuit with a pattern ” cow brown WeWoreWhat enjoying the nice bright sun.

The set consisted of bra triangle States with thin ties also prints and bikini cut V that was installed on his character.

He added a chain necklace, earrings and several bracelets on both arms.

Led look sunglasses luxury, people, free from make-up and hairstyles hair in a bun with a stripe in the middle.

During the meeting, Sofia was seen playing with a large group of friends during bronceaba on seats with towels and General conversations.

His public appearance comes a day after reunited with his exnovio, Scott Disickto celebrate the weekend, holiday, Independence Day USA.

Photo: The Grosby Group

According to the source, for Peoplethe pair found him at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu to eat lunch, was later seen headed to a private party in 4 Jul on the beach.

“They seemed happy, but more like that of the romantics,” said the source.

Sofia and Scott ended their relationship in may last, in order to be together more than three years. To the latest reports, the stars hit the “rejection process” is difficult to overcome.

“It was a serious relationship, not adventure, she was there to Scott in some difficult moments. Complicated by all the speculation, Scott and Courtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She will be fine,” said another source People.

Disick and Richie started out in the fall of 2017, two years after Scott left Courtney Kardashian.

In accordance with Us Weekly one of the reasons why Scott left in Sofia was the love that still feels Courtney and give preference to his family.

“Scott will always be in love with Courtney, and that’s what Sofia had to face before took seriously with him,” the source said. “There was something on a permanent basis. Just became even more obvious that his family was a higher priority than she and her family will be your task in each thing and each person”, – he added.

In recent weeks, 37 years old Disick and Kardashian were more than 41 States, as before, first on the birthday of businessman in Utah, and then in travelling with family in Wyoming where we spent some time with their children, Penelope, Mason and Reign.

View the best photos Sofia Richie at the gallery.

Publication jointly by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) 21 Mar 2019. 6:08 PDT

