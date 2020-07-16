Stranger Things”, one after another, before and after, all the actors of the series

Stranger Things it is without a doubt one of the best original series in Netflix. The Brothers Duffer we were surprised with this series drama, Comedy and fantasy, for young people, which has already won the hearts of thousands of viewers around the world.

Through three seasons, the day, starting in 2016. by 2019, Stranger Things ” was nominated for 4 Golden Globes and has won 6 Primetime Emmy Awards in this Best Sound and Best Casting. This is not surprising, because his first season everyone was surprised by the actions of their young stars as Millie Bobby brown and Gaten Matarazzo, among others.

On 15 July, it has been exactly 4 years since the release of his first season and Spoiler alert, we began to analyze changes in the images of their heroes from the beginning of the series until the third part. Some of them are more logical, but no less amazing we are talking about the case of 5 main characters who are in the age of physical changes through.









Stranger Things is one of the best series in television history, not only Netflix. One of the things already mentioned, are the performances of actors and Actresses who until now have been almost unknown, except in the case of Winona Ryder, or David harbour, and also the other characters were practically new in the industry.

Also, surprised with his talent not only in performance but also with music. Millie Bobby brown, Gatten Mattarazzo, and Caleb, McLughlin was presented at the awards ceremony of the “Emmy” in 2016.









Not to go forward, it changes the heroes Stranger Things from the first to the third season.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – ELEVEN

FINN WOLFHARD – MIKE

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN – LUKE

GATEN MATARAZZO – DUSTIN

NOAH SCHNAPP – WILL

As you can see, it’s amazing, some of his characters, and we can’t wait to see how it will surprise us in the fourth game. Release date Stranger Things 4 it’s still a secret, only what’s coming to Netflix in 2021.