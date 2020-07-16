Teen dies in Mongolia from bubonic plague

Beijing – A 15-year-old boy died in Mongolia of bubonic plague, according to the country’s national news agency.

Tests confirmed that the teenager died of the plague, which he contracted from an infected groundhog, according to the Mongolian Ministry of Health, cited by the MONTSAME news agency.

The government imposed a quarantine on part of the Gobi-Altai province. Fifteen people who had had contact with the deceased were isolated, according to MONTSAME.

In an unrelated case in neighboring China, another patient who became plague-infected in the northern region of Inner Mongolia was improving, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Fifteen people who had close contact with the patient were released from quarantine on Sunday. The government had terminated its emergency intervention, the agency said.

Authorities had previously indicated that they would maintain the alert until the end of the year in the Bayannur region of Inner Mongolia, asking the population not to eat a groundhog and report the findings of dead animals.