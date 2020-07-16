The health Minister of Israel said that a new quarantine-a total of is inevitable “unless a miracle”

Check the temperature on the large market of Jerusalem, (Reuters)

Israel is the barrier 2,000 cases a day that is, if it is achieved, is again, the full closure, warned on Wednesday the Minister of health, Yuli Edelstein.

“What can we do? It’s a miracle that we see, unless a slowdown in the pace of infections“said Edelstein, the magazine Yediot Ahronotwaiting for the evaluation of the data of infections with the new restrictions on public gatherings, last week presented.

After an increase of the disease, which began a daily in June, Israel imposed new restrictions decided to adopt, last week to shut down rooms for events hazards, such as concert halls, bars and clubs. In addition, they adopt isolated in areas with infection rates high, which has in some cases led to protests among the local residents. The authorities have pointed out that in the event that the numbers do not go down in the next few days, there will be no more option to return to the quarantine of the entire nation, as it is in the spring.

On Tuesday, Israel closed the day with a further maximum at 1,718 positive, and the data in the first hour of the morning of this Wednesday, more than 1,500 cases and four deaths (375 in total) in the last 24 hours, with a population of almost 9 million inhabitants.

Controls on a local ultra-Orthodox strongly affected by the pandemic (Reuters)

The Cabinet of the government debate, the alternatives at the time, which increases the tension between the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, which are prone to more limitations – and their partners-government, Beny Gantz, which requires that economic plans on the site, the impact on the society.

In addition to the number of infected doubled in the last two weeks, gem has shown its concern about the increase of severe cases, with 195 patients, of which 57 respiratory protection masks.

The second wave of the Corona-Virus has causes more difficult to the country with 22.704 active cases, the overall 42.813 infected since the beginning of the epidemic until the end of February.

The Experts warn that the virus is out of control and recommends to the Board of Directors to act quickly, with new restrictions.

It is expected to analyze that Netanyahu will convene a special meeting of the Cabinet tomorrow, Thursday, the data of the last week, and approve new measures, or to impose new birth.

The government was widely praised for taken swift action at the beginning of the pandemic, the borders close, and impose contain further restrictions for more than a month ago, the spread of the virus, but since the re-opening gradually of the economy and the schools in may, has increased the number of new cases is steadily increasing.

