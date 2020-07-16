The increase of hospital stays by COVID in CDMX

Despite the fact that Mexico city is a reduction in the number of hospital stays for COVID-19 in the last month, July 14, recorded 86 new income, one of the worst days, in accordance with the authorities of the capital.

Eduardo Clark, director of Digital government, noted that with the increase in registered on Tuesday, we arrived at 4, 803 hospital stays for COVID-19 in the Metropolitan area.

“50% of hospital occupancy is due to coronavirus. The improvements which we had passed in the last few months…yesterday (14. July) was to increase the worst days, in terms of that we have in a while,” said the program Tying Up Loose Endsthe Group Formula.

It was also reported that there was an increase in 911 calls requesting support for the symptoms of the disease, as well as the positivity of the tests, that is, the number of cases of COVID, which confirm that the present symptoms.

Up to this 14. July, Mexico-city accumulates 58 mil 855 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 3,983 are still active; and 7,817 deaths from the disease.

Good evening, I share with you the daily report on the situation of the city in front of the Covid-19.https://t. co/QQyv6nJpfT#ProtégeteYProtegeALosDemás pic.twitter.com/2eO96o97o7 — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) 15. July 2020