The woman is the Chapo Guzman: why Emma Coronel, known as the “Queen of beauty”conquered

Emma Coronel, reina, in the year 2006, the traditional fair of Durango (photo: Special)

Emma Coronel is a woman whose movements are recorded, almost ad nauseam. Its status as a public figure was earned in a peculiar way. It is the wife of the founder of the Sinaloa cartelJoaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

Colonel lives in Mexico and is not aware of the current partner. Chapo, for his part, it is located in a high-security prison in the United Statesa life-long prison sentence for drug trafficking. The woman is the mother of two girls, Twins, who were born in Los Angeles in the year 2011: Maria Joaquina and Emalyall of them are daughters of the capo, which is used to in his time.

Just a few days ago, as always, post any news or photos on their social networks, where their appearances are sporadic, but strong, Colonel uploaded a picture on Instagram where will a letter jacket in black leather and a huge crown.

Emma Coronel returned to Mexico to live after the life sentence he received, The Chapo Guzman (photo: Instagram @therealemmacoronel_)

The image, with more than 400 comments sparked a controversy, as it is called by those who were to recognize him from the “Princess”, her beauty for those who qualified it as “La reina del narco” and “goddess of Olympus”.

An account of Instagram alleged fans of the wife of the founder of the Sinaloa cartel, released new photos in which the model and ex-beauty-queen provides you with the crown. In the pictures of the same costume have posted the image in his birthday with the message “A Queen”.

Nickname dedicated to Colonel, 31 years of age, have a special origin and are not necessarily rhetorical figures, although they are most commonly used to refer to the woman who knew how to most desirable the official partner of one of the men in the world.

Chapo Guzman, he met her when he went over the 40 years, and she was just reaching the age of majority (photo: Saul López/ Cuartoscuro)

In the year 2006, Colonel, of just 17 years, She was crowned as the Queen of the traditional trade fair for the coffee and guavathat takes place every year for several decades in a city visit known as Canelas, in the state of Durango, in Northwest Mexico and the adjacent Sinaloa.

The Queen of the festival captured Guzmán, founder of the Sinaloa cartel, and in those moments, as one of the drug lords narco most important of the continent. Emma is the daughter of Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel, one of the most important partners of El Chapo in the criminal organization until his death in 2010if he was killed by the army in the state of Jalisco.

His followers and critics have pointed out, due to his striking physical changes over the years (photo: Special)

Coronel and Guzmán Loera met in that distant year of 2006. Since then the drug dealer had in their fourth decade of life and had hidden from authorities for almost six yearsbecause he escaped from the prison in a cart of Laundry in the year 2001, the maximum-security prison Puente Grande in Jalisco. The first of his famous leaks.

Although he is 32 years older than you, from the first day began “a beautiful friendship” between the pairsaid Colonel al New York Times in a recent interview. According to, “in the course of the months we were friends,” she recalls. “When I was 18, we were married in a ceremony that was very easy with the help of family and close friends”. It was in the summer of 2007.

The latest photos of Emma Coronel with a crown the story of his triumph in a beauty contest, where she fell in love with Chapo (photo: Instagram@emma_coronela)

At 20 years old, Emma Coronel, the mother of the twins Maria Joaquina and Emalí Guadalupe was, according to the model“the worship of the father.” However, Guzman will spend the rest of his life in the supermax prison ADX Florence.

A lot has happened since those early days of their relationship. Guzman Loera turned to escape the authorities be caught again and finally delivered, the goal is less the capo is preferred. Colonel, for his part, looks quite different, even physically.

And is that the true power of the media, which attracts it, can be a strategy to generate sympathy and attention. However, the Colonel was never accused of a crime, by the Mexican authorities, nor the Americans.

