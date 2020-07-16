they parted after 62 years of marriage

Four decades later, the Saga of horrors “Halloween” coming to the obvious climax at the end. However, the pandemic arrived in the night of witches. Distributor national film Filmagic has published an exclusive snippet of the tenth delivery, called “Halloween Kills”, with information about their Directors ” John carpenter and David Gordon green about the current state of production.

In the scene of revelation there is a hero original, Jamie Lee Curtis, who made his debut on the big screen with “Halloween” (the Night of witches, 1978), in the role of Laurie Strode, the younger sister of the villain in the mask of Michael Myers.

Curtis faced killer fiction five times, besides, the first movie: “Halloween II” (1981), “Halloween H20: 20 years later” (1998), “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002) and “Halloween” (2018). Later on, “Halloween Kills” (2021), composed “Halloween Ends” (2022), as the end of the Saga, which was also developed with the prequel series and in a different way, which was not the original hero.

“I know that everyone is waiting for updates on the status of ‘Halloween Kills’. Here is” expressed producer and Creator of “Halloween” John carpenter, next to the Director’s last films, David Gordon green.

“We are writing to you sad because of the delay of our movie. In fact, there was a whole discussion, but if there is something that prepared us for a career in the film industry, it’s not something unexpected. In recent weeks, our family movie reviewed with concern the forecast shown in cinemas. We talked and fought about how best to present “Halloween Kills’ our loyal fans and fans from around the world, as well as new customers that we hope to offer this experience.”

Maybe you are interested in: the Premiere of “Dogma”, was looking forward to the cinema, you leave

“It was the production of wild and clear. We build in a number of one of the most famous characters, legacy, Lori and Tommy Lindsey, Lonnie, Marion, Brackett and The Shape, have several new faces, aggressive spent the second part of our trilogy of “Halloween”. Was the experience, which was a place for creativity and we are sure that our fun is more rare, will be seen as something new and unexpected in this series.

“If lanzábamos in October this year, as planned, will be to face the reality that the film will be perceived as the movie-going experience under threat. After analyzing our options, we decided to postpone the release in cinemas of the film for one year.”

See also: Filmagic is the official trailer of “the Chronicles of France”

“In addition, the premiere traditional, Universal agreed to the presentation of the IMAX film in October 2021. We are mixing sound with one of the best teams of developers that can kill, scream and provocarte chills. We have enough time to complete the film with the quality that the fans and followers. And training in “Halloween Ends’ also includes”.

“It’s an honor to work with these characters and spend time in Haddonfield. We will supply our immediate consequences with you”, ends.