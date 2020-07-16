Tom Holland will appear with good news: I’m in Uncharted is a release date!

COLOMBIA. In queridísimo singer of popular music of Colombia Johnny Riverayou know , between people, charisma you have. His followers appreciate the human quality of humility and honesty that characterize it. So, always ready to support any project that is present, regardless of whether it is to care for the orphan filly, concerts, custom or upload a video to TikTok.

In its history Instagram thanking everyone for the answer you gave your video. In the publication, said: “I am very satisfied, from all the posts that I have read in TikTok. I was very afraid to open this social network, because it seemed to me that this is a network for people, is very young, but I was so good…”, says johnny, there are a lot of people have been successful, ranging from boys to large and will be quite good.

@jhonnyrivera77 If it is to be good people ♬ – Tons – eldelostextos

Your next task

Through social networks, the singers began retarse among themselves, to exercise and, by the way, to ease the boredom. So, Luciana Uribe decided to tap the singer stating that he was able to do 5 km in 35 minutes and expected his video response. However, due to the absence of a reply, Lucian has decided to send the second film to challenge him to overcome the new time: this time, the same distance must be achieved in 28 minutes. As the whole answer, johnny shared a video in its history Instagram with the text: “Now-Yes, I’m afraid.”

The task of the slope, which has its fans, in the photo), without a t-shirt that promised them for some time. To ideal lacking only seven days, so johnny in a hurry through work. On Wednesday shared a video, where you can see his back through the bars, and see the progress which had at that time. The singer encourages his followers to work out with him, too, to take advantage of.

Finally, a new challenge, the work ahead is Clear, the Music Fest has confirmed it as one of the guest vocalists. Johnny will present six Aug at 6:00 p. m. local time in Columbia, close to John Alex Chestnut and Luisito Munoz that are also involved in the interpretation of popular music of Colombia. Tickets are already available, and the concert can be seen from any part of the world.