Trump relays to his campaign manager in the full decline in the polls | International

The now former head of the campaign of Trump, Brad Parscale, during a rally for the re-election of the President, in Houston, Texas. SAUL LOEB / AFP

Donald Trump has announced that this Wednesday night, less than four months from the date of the election, the publication of his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, a movement which is evidence of the concern about the decline in the polls. Parscale, an expert on digital, 44 years old, it will be replaced by Bill Stepien, a veteran Republican consultant, of a ‘number two’. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me a long time and led to our amazing digital strategies and data will continue to be said in the role as a senior adviser to the campaign,” Trump on Facebook.

The former Vice President-Democrat Joe Biden leads a trump in almost nine points (on 48.7% to 41,1%), according to the average of the elevations of the national framework developed by Real Clear Politics. A survey to the public this Wednesday, the Quinnipiac University increased the difference to 15 points. Asked on Tuesday, the Republicans took iron the numbers and explained that he saw himself lose in November. The campaign had now entered a zone of turbulence.

After the fiasco of his rally in Tulsa (Oklahoma), where it attracted just 6,000 people, if you were expecting tens of thousands, Michael Glassner, organizer of the rallies was moved. Parscale remained on the high wire.

Yours was, than anything to do what a success it had with the victory of Donald Trump in 2016, the unexpected, unconventional, oblivious to the unwritten rules of American politics. Neither had political experience or came from one of these think tanks or laboratories of ideas Washington. There have, however, is that the labels #make America great again, and the #MAGA [siglas en inglés de ‘Hacer América grande de nuevo’] They dominate the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

The campaign came as a kind of “digital guru” approved yernísimo Jared Kushner, Trump after you have worked for the Empire and creating the web pages of various companies. According to its electoral advantage, in February 2018, the gop promoted him and appointed him as the chief of his campaign for re-election.

The magic no longer seems to work, for this time, or perhaps the country, on the proof that magic is not the same. The surveys provide a similar statement about trump. Paradoxically, his popularity had his best moment, but always at a low level after the process of Charge he was acquitted in the Senate in the Wake of the scandal in the Ukraine. In the pulse with Biden, however, has always the losers, and in the last few weeks, the gap has grown.

The economic collapse caused by the pandemic has been non-existent his big trump card of elections, the smooth functioning of the economy and the unemployment is almost non. By against, the United States and now lives its greatest crisis since the Great Depression. And the management of the health crisis was unpredictable, especially: it has not stopped speaking to withdraw his own expert who has refused, up to the saturation of the severity of the virus, and encourages reckless act to the citizens.