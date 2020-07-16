VIDEO: How to do the Mexican national anthem would hear when an artist’s life, it could sing like they do in the USA?

The comedian of Baja California Sur has a lot of reactions on your Videos, who will have fun with those who criticized him for his jokes a Patriotic symbol.

SEE MORE VIDEO: young girl eating a kilo of Nutella in less than 4 minutes and it is a global trend

Mexico City, 15. July (However).– With more than a million clicks, a video successfully TikTok through the interpretation of the The Mexican National Anthem the The style of the lead singer of the American if you sing from your country.

The User Aldo MirandaBaja California Sur, he used his ingenuity to create a scenario in which he sings the national anthem to be displayed with the “Filter” of the social network “inside” the stadium.

The comedian is recorded, the video is leaked, that also in other social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

The best thing you see today, 😂 pic.twitter.com/wZkHlhjhwr — Bernardo (@cybernardo) July 14, 2020

Since its inception, on Tuesday, Aldo Miranda, many of the reactions received, ranging from those who applaud the little fun that you are going to those who criticize him for the use of one of the three Patriotic symbols of Mexico.

In fact, the comedian Miranda a second video had to record where he responded to the critical comments that have been happening ever since the first released. “Not all, but many people are outraged,” he wrote in the description.