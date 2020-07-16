Videos show the police, the arrest, where he George Floyd died

On Wednesday, the videos, the cameras, the involved wore the two police officers from Minneapolis, the in the arrest of George Floyd released. In them we see a Floyd appalled by the agents, “I’m Not a bad guy!”, while you forcejeaban with him, to put him in a police vehicle.

“I am not this type of person,” says Floyd, a black man in the fight against the police. “I’ve only COVID-19, man, I don’t want to go back.” A passer-by advises Floyd to stop the fight, and says to him: “you can’t win!”, to answer the Floyd: “I want to win!”.

A few minutes later, with Floyd now face down on the sidewalk, the cameras record your voice faded and once in a while he says: “I can’t breathe” before he was still.

The shots of the agents, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng are part of the criminal proceedings against them and two more police officers for the death of Floyd may 25. Derek Chauvinwho said his knee against the neck Floyd while almost eight minutes, is accused of second-degree murder. Lane, Kueng and other official, Tou Thao, is accused of aiding and abetting.

The four have been fired, a day after the death of Floyd. Journalists and other people in the pictures, which agreed on Wednesday after an appointment that could see. Judge Peter Cahill, without explanation, to not allow the publication of the Videos.

Floyd seems to be tormented by the time that the police ask you to leave your vehicle near a grocery store in south Minneapolis, where it is believed that he passed a bill with a fake $ 20. If Floyd does not immediately showed his hands Lane took his gun, which led to tell Floyd that he had been shot.

Floyd tied immediately with the hands in the back and there will be more and more anxious, tell the agents that are claustrophobic and do not supplicate to it in the back of the strip.

An ambulance is parked a few blocks away from the store for a few minutes, to support as a Lane and first responders Floyd in place of heading directly to the hospital, despite the fact that they all know that Floyd is in cardiac arrest, completely, as from the audio of the dispatcher.

A coalition of news organizations and lawyers have said Lane and Kueng, that the publication of the videos is a more complete picture of what happens when Floyd was arrested.

