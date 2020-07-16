Why Itatí Cantoral shown grateful?

MEXICO – beautiful actress Itatí Cantoralis more active and excited, that at no time on a stove in his new telenovela “La mexicana and güero”. Indeed, it seems, is one of the best moments of his career, and this is how to share in their social networks, mostly on Instagram, where on the course that makes participants of his followers, each adventure experienced in the recordset.

A few hours posteo video, remembering some of the things he experienced while recording the new release, which thank you for the wonderful work that has. And the fact that several times, gave me the opportunity to thank you not only profession, but also the amazing people that I met over 34 years of career, and the opportunity to have a wonderful fan club that will constantly demonstrate their love and support.

In another recent publication, “actress”, you can watch Itatí Cantoralaccompanied by several of his comrades in the party, “Fashion sardines”, are the words that accompany the pictures that are already working 5 thousand likes. However, the picture has been a lot of criticism against the actress, because questioning about the security measures defined in the course of the pandemic.

That healthy distance?

And that picture looks about 15 people, very close one from another that gives a complete oblivion, the campaign “Susannah distance”, which was established in Mexico in order to avoid infection, Covid-19. Therefore, the publication has received several negative reviews, however, some of the fans of the actress, came out in his defense, claiming he was at work, and each has taken the necessary steps.

Recall that when we announced that we want records, it was found that all employees will undergo tests to determine the coronavirus, so as not to expose other casting or infection. Of these tests, it is Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler, who was positive before Covid-19, which caused quite a stir among his fellow actors.

However, after repeating the test twice, the results were negative. And said that everything tried bad results, and that both sides were very good for the health. Because they were given the green flag to begin with the recording of a new production of Nicandro Diaz “Mexican and güero” which is expected to be released in cinemas in August.