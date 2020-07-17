Amber Heard vs Johnny Deep, the Actress’ Lawyers Abandon the Case: What Happened?

After a forced break due to recent global pandemic events, Johnny Depp’s defamatory case against Amber Heard has recently had the go-ahead to finally go to trial, and the fresh news of the latest now concerns the Heard team of lawyers, who has decided to resign entirely from the case.

The team of attorneys was led by Roberta Kaplan and made up of John Quinn, Julie Fink, and Davida Brook. The first, above all, is one of the best-known Hollywood lawyers, associated with the Los Angeles Times Up movement and also co-founder of the fund for its legal defense. However, the case against Heard is not taking place in Los Angeles but in Virginia and therefore the actress will now have to keep local lawyers until the end of the case.

Heard has already signed the documents for the modification of her defenders. The reasons for the resignation of the Kaplan team are to be traced according to those directly concerned ” in the too-high costs related to logistics and travel, especially after the recent Pandemic from Coronavirus “, an element that apparently has also brought the courts to their knees and all the working apparatus that gravitates around it.

CinemaBlend points out, however, that at the moment airline tickets and hotels in and in the areas concerned are at a minimum, which raises some doubts on the concreteness of the team’s comment, which perhaps had to resign for reasons related to yes, to finances, but of their assisted, even if it is not possible to quantify the assets of the star.

The site also points out that Heard may have fired the team for reasons related to the Virginia Criminal Code, given that there is no unified criminal law in the United States of America and that indeed changes from state to state, and it is not unusual for someone to look for a team of expert connoisseurs of the law in a certain state.

In all of this, however, Johnny Depp’s attorney has come to cast some shadow over the matter, as he told The Blast: “ Ms. Heard’s lawyers, one of whom is co-founder of the Times movement Up, they have now suddenly and apparently decided to distance themselves from the long-term scam of the now ex-assisted. We are going to find out why. “

