Eric Prydz, Katy Perry and the New Tiësto Special Guest of Tomorrowland

The Belgian festival announces three other distinguished names for its line up, which included over 60 artists representing multiple musical genres

Eric Prydz, Katy Perry and VER: WEST : with three consecutive announcements Tomorrowland Around The World has revealed three additional heavy special guests for its first edition in digital format , scheduled for Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July . Katy Perry has revealed her participation in Tomorrowland with a video call to Martin Garrix , shared on the net and immediately turned viral: the American artist will perform by offering both her main hits and some songs from her new album ‘Smile’, whose release is scheduled for August 14th.



Eric Prydz will present his new show [CELL.] For the first time ; considering the excellent past of the brilliant DJ and Swedish producer at the Belgian festival, you can be sure that this performance will be something never seen before. Last but not least, the announcement of the debut of VER: WEST , or the new artistic project by Tiësto , with which he intends to dedicate himself (his words) to the melodic house. Eric Prydz, Katy Perry and VER: WEST join a line up that already included more than 60 artists such as Adam Beyer , Amelie Lens , Armin van Buuren , Charlotte de Witte ,David Guetta , Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike , Kölsch , Lost Frequencies , Martin Garrix , Paul Kalkbrenner , Steve Aoki and Tale of Us . And when will they perform on the virtual stage of Tomorrowland? The timetable , just revealed on the social networks of the Belgian festival, reveals everything.