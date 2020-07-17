First Visions, Three Original Versions and a Welcome Outside the Program

Fire week with three original language films: Dinner with a Murder – Knives Out , A rainy day in New York and one of the greatest masterpieces by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now – Final cut. The latter will project the version defined by the “perfect” director, restored in 4K by American Zoetrope in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata (Cineteca di Bologna) at the Roundabout laboratory, starting from the original negative chamber.

The first vision of Se c’un undilà sono fottuto – Vita e Cinema by Claudio Caligari, biopic candidate for David di Donatello on the life of the filmmaker, will be screened on Wednesday 22nd .

Finally, for Sunday 26 July, a welcome unscheduled addition, the debut work Maybe by Geneva Elkann.

MONDAY 20 JULY, 9.30

PM DINNER WITH CRIME – KNIVES OUT – Original Version with Italian subtitles

by Rian Johnson with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2h 10 ‘, USA 2019

TUESDAY 21 JULY

THE WIDOW

Free admission to

Parco Raggio (Pontenure)

by Dino Risi, with Alberto Sordi, Franca Valeri, 1 h 40 ′, ITA, 1959

WEDNESDAY 22 JULY, AT 9.30

PM IF THERE IS AN AFTERLIFE, I’M FUCKED – LIFE AND CINEMA BY CLAUDIO CALIGARI

First

Documentary Vision by Simone Isola and Fausto Trombetta with Valerio Mastandrea, Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, 1h 45 ‘, ITA 2019

THURSDAY JULY 23, 9.30

PM A RAIN DAY IN NEW YORK – Original version with Italian subtitles

by Woody Allen with Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, 1h 35 ‘, USA 2019

FRIDAY JULY 24, 9:30 PM

A DAY OF RAIN IN NEW YORK

by Woody Allen with Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, 1h 35 ‘, USA 2019

SATURDAY JULY 25, 9.30

PM APOCALYPSE NOW – FINAL CUT – Original Version with Italian subtitles

Entrance for 5 euros for everyone

by Francis Ford Coppola with Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, 3h 5 ‘, USA 2019, VM14

SUNDAY 26 JULY, 9.30

PM MAY

by Ginevra Elkann, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, 1h 44 ′, ITA-FRA, 2020

