Hair Gathered: Easy Ideas for DIY Hairstyles

[Ad_1]

The collected hair has always been synonymous with elegance, class and refinement. They save you at any time: you had to go to the hairdresser but you didn’t make it, the evening that will start shortly is so important that you cannot present yourself with “such a head”! Here comes the solution that will save you in the next 5 hours: hair gathered and the evening is saved. The idea of ​​gathered hair is connected to those who have long or medium long hair but also a hair whose length touches the earlobes lends itself however to gathered hairstyles. Long hair is known to need a lot of attention and careas the risk of knots and split ends is around the corner as much as the risk of finding dry and brittle hair. A curiosity is linked to the personality of those who prefer long hair: it is said that women with long hair may seem detached, arrogant, haughty but in reality they are loving, reliable, know exactly what they want from life and pursue their goals with constancy and tenacity always reaching the goal.

The allure of gathered hair

When an event approaches, one of the main things that women think about is the hairstyle and after the “what do I wear”. This is because you know exactly that a crazy look can actually become and be a disaster if the hairdo is not the right one. There is no question that hairstyles are enchanting accessories that have the extraordinary ability to transform the face; just lift your hair and immediately take on a different allure: become chic, romantic or rigorous, cheeky, funny or extremely serious. You can then decide what kind of woman to be, even if it was only for a few hours, what kind of woman to play as often as you wish.

All it takes is a handful of bobby pins, a few hair clips and a few splashes of hairspray and you’re done: you can be Jennifer Lawrence for one evening or Uma Thurman for an aperitif before the red carpet. Nowadays hairstyles, as much as fashion, are constantly evolving and, thanks to increasingly innovative products, they have an extremely natural look with that aspect that makes them seem simple and made almost by chance. Actually some hairstyles need a long job, they are perfectly executed on a geometric and volume design that only the great hair stylists can create. But do not despair, in this article we will suggest some hairstyles where you can pick up your hair easily and with perfect results.

A dive into the perfect harvest: tools, ideas and realization

The collected hair is a classic that is reinvented every year, it is a must for all seasons and for any type of event. We can understand that not all of them have good manual skills but this will not prevent you from getting perfect but simple hairstyles. What you will need will be bobby pins, hair clips, micro-elastic bands, a light lacquer and an ounce of creativity. The protagonists of the collected hair are the braid, the tail and the high or low or messy chignon: their position incredibly changes the appearance you will want to give you for that evening or for that event.

The high chignon, the low chignon, the messy chignon

The high chignon will give you a youthful but still elegant touch. More cheeky if accompanied by a thick bangs that will touch the eyebrow arch. The low chignon is the collected hairstyle that expresses the maximum of sophistication. Very suitable for vernissages or for cultural evenings, exhibitions or concerts of classical music, theater or weddings, ceremonies or inaugurations. The chignon messy is the “disheveled” chignon (from the English messy which means messy): the latest trend wants the classic, perfect chignon where not even a hair is out of place instead has a messy, scruffy look as if you had collected the hair just woken up, rolled up and fixed on the nape of the neck with a pencil or a sushi stick.

Strictly high, or positioned at the top of the head, the messy chignon has tufts of hair of various lengths that slide out of the chignon itself giving that effect of “done in two seconds while I go to the coffee in the cup and look for slippers” … In reality, the realization of this hairdo takes a little less than a minute: gather the hair in a high tail stopped with an elastic and wrap it on itself without thinking about how it can come. Fix it with a few bobby pins and the result will be crazy. Hairstyle full of self-irony, simple, elegant in its being scruffy and orderly in its disorder; it is among the most popular hairstyles of the moment especially among the movie stars who show it off, without any modification, both for a glamorous evening and for a run in the park.

The braid

The braid represents the easiest way to collect hair. Easy to perform, it can be positioned starting from various parts of the head. The classic braid starts at the nape of the neck and can be embellished with a ribbon braided with one of the three strands of hair that serve to form the braid.

The high braid starts from the top of the head, gathering two strands of hair that start from the temples and a third central strand. As the braid is formed, locks are collected from the sides and from the central part until they end and obtain an elegant but sporty effect. The lateral braid is more complex and requires great manual skills if done alone.

It starts from the right or left side and three strands of hair are woven following the lower round line of the head until it ends on the opposite side, stopping it with bobby pins and a modern or classic clip. The two lateral braids , starting from the two temples, meet in the middle part of the nape forming a crown and generally see the rest of the hair left loose. The Little Red Riding Hood braids: they start from the low neck and are formed by dividing the crown in half. Each half is divided into three strands with which the two braids that will rest on the back of the ears are created.

Tail

The tail is the fastest and easiest way to collect hair . For an anti-hot tail, just a ribbon, a small elastic band, a piece of string … .. wherever you are you will find a way to queue if the heat is unbearable or if your hair is inexorably sticking to the sunscreen you have just smeared. To make the tail it is not necessary to have long hair: just a medium length or even a length to the lobe to be able to make a pigtail that however will give the feeling to your neck and shoulders to breathe. Combing with the tail is a trend of recent times. You can carry it in a simple way or enriched with clips, special clothespins or ribbons.

It is a perfect hairstyle that adapts to any moment and event of the day: in the office, for an aperitif, a dinner, a ceremony, a meeting and why not? To perform physical activity in the gym or outdoors. The mid-height tail is the classic tail that you can do by picking up the hair in the central point of the head. It is the easiest because the natural movement of your arms leads you to position it in the perfect center of the neck and only with a few movements and a few seconds you will have an elegant and sporty hairstyle at the same time, neat and clean.

The low tail seems easy to do but in reality there is always the risk that it is either too far to the right or too far because the natural height of your arms that grab the hair must be forced and moved slightly lower, towards the neck. So pay attention that your arms are in axis both perpendicularly and horizontally and you will get a beautiful central tail, elegant and sophisticated. Enriched by a bow-shaped clip in bone or precious fabric, it will give it that elegant touch that will make it perfect for a dinner, an evening at the theater or a business meeting.

The side tail: easy to perform, it is an extremely youthful hairstyle, suitable for young girls or for those who want to dare. Enriched with a colored ribbon or transformed into a braid or a side bun, the side tail can be chameleon-like and transform and enrich itself according to the situation in which you find yourself. Whichever way you want to collect your hair, know that you will never be out of place, know that your beauty and your style, your being a woman will always be noticed wherever you go. Nobody will notice if your hair hasn’t seen a hairdresser in a couple of days, if it is off, dry or worn.

Always enrich your crop with a headband, a clasp, a sober or glamorous headband based on where you are going: in addition to being that extra touch, it will also be an effective way to prevent even the most rebellious or shorter hair from slowly slip from the grip of the elastic and make you perfect for the entire duration of your presence. Long loose hair is synonymous with 360 ° femininity, the gathered hair enriches your femininity giving you that chic touch, that elegance, and refinement that you should never forget to bring with you.