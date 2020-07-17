Hunger Games: The Films and Curiosities of the Saga With Jennifer Lawrence

Thanks to the success of Harry Potter in the cinema, a fortunate season of cinematographic sagas inspired by famous children’s novels, mainly set in future dystopians, has come to life. With Hunger Games you have to deal with the most successful title among them, and also with one of the few who managed to complete their cinematic adventure. Very often, in fact, in the transition from paper to screen these productions have not found the favor of the hoped public. But this is not the case with Hunger Games .

Composed of four films, the saga is taken from the books of the same name written by Suzanne Collins between 2008 and 2010, and has been able to gather what is new and compelling that she narrated. In adapting the novels, the production made sure not to stray too far from the source material, taking care to give life to a transposition as faithful as possible. The differences, which inevitably exist, mainly concern secondary details or aspects. This allowed fans not to feel betrayed, but rather to be able to feel further involved by the adventures of the protagonists.

This has thus made it possible to obtain stellar collections, with the first chapter capable of collecting around 408 million dollars worldwide against a budget of “only 78”. The second film, the most watched in the saga, instead doubled the proceeds, reaching the figure of 864 million, while the third and fourth cashed respectively 752 million and 652 million. This success also helped launch the career of the leading actors, now Hollywood stars and Oscar winners.

Hunger Games: the plot of the films

Hunger Games (2012)

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film takes the viewer to the nation of Panem, divided into twelve districts subordinate to the will of Capitol City and the tyrannical President Snow ( Donald Sutherland ). The main event in the life of this community are the Hunger Games, a cruel show established with the intention of repressing any desire for riots. For this occasion, each district is called to select two champions who will participate in the games. When the District 12 harvest selects Primrose Everdeen ( Willow Shields ), her older sister Katniss ( Jennifer Lawrence ) decides to offer herself in her place, aware of the danger of the event.

Peeta Mellark ( Josh Hutcherson ) is extracted with her , and the two find themselves entrusted to the care of the ex champion Haymitch Abernathy ( Woody Harrelson ), the extravagant Effie Trinket ( Elizabeth Banks ) and the stylist Cinna ( Lenny Kravitz ). To prepare for the Hunger Games, the tributes have to face hard training, at the end of which they will get a score that will allow them to have a series of advantages. When the games begin, Katniss becomes the symbol of revolt thanks to her rebellious spirit and the pity she shows towards her enemies. Panem acclaims the girl, President Snow, on the contrary, is strongly upset by his popularity.

Hunger Games: The Fire Girl (2013)

With the second film, viewers find Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, who managed to survive the Hunger Games, pretending to be a couple in love, thus attracting Panem’s goodwill. President Snow visits Katniss in District 12, ordering her to continue her performance without inciting the crowd. As usual, the Hunger Games winners start a tour to celebrate the victory. During this, however, episodes of insubordination occur among the inhabitants of the various districts, a sign that the people of Panem have elected their own executioner. To further captivate public opinion, the two boys announce their imminent marriage, before returning to their district.

Here, however, they discover that the Peacemakers repress the population by sowing terror, and when Katniss saves her friend Gale ( Liam Hemsworth ), Snow plans to kill her. For this reason, the evil man announces a special edition of the Hunger Games with all the winners of the last twenty-five editions. As the only woman in her district to ever win, Katniss is destined to return to the arena and Peeta volunteers to protect her. The two tributes prepare to face the massacre again, and when the games begin, Katniss understands the nature of the feelings that bind her to Peeta. Meanwhile, in the shadows, the rebels are acting to save the fiery girl.

Hunger Games: The Song of the Revolt – Part 1 (2014)

Arriving near the end of the trilogy, the third film opens on Katniss Everdeen who is conducted in district 13, which has secretly survived underground for several years. Rebellion leader Pultarch Havensbee ( Philip Seymour Hoffman ) and President Alma Coin ( Julianne Moore ) would like Katniss to become the symbol of the revolt against President Snow. To convince the girl to join the fight, Plutarch shows her the devastation that Capital City has produced in her old district. That same evening, he further understands the gravity of the situation when he discovers that Peeta has been plagiarized by his enemies.

The young woman therefore agrees to lead the revolt, provided that all the imprisoned tributes and Finnick’s girlfriend ( Sam Claflin ) are freed from their torturers. When the rioters destroy the dam and Capital City is flooded, Peeta appears again on the screen, and with recovered lucidity reveals that district 13 is about to be bombed. Thanks to him everyone is saved and Finnick can divulge the dark secrets that, over the years, the most prominent people of the capital had confided to him. While these upset the districts with these bewildering revelations, Cressida ( Natalie Dormer ) and Gale lead a group of rebels and free the hostages. Katniss is about to embrace Peeta again, but she cannot imagine how much torture changed the boy.

Hunger Games: The Song of the Revolt – Part 2 (2015)

In the second part of the last chapter, the districts of Panem have now rebelled against Snow, and are ready to march towards Capital City. The only district still loyal to the despicable president, number 2, however, is a serious threat as it has a rich arsenal of weapons. To get hold of it, Katniss Everdeen takes on the role of the imitating jay and leads a handful of rebels. Although the population surrenders, a follower of Snow manages to deceive the rioters and shoots Katniss. Unaware that the girl was saved thanks to the bulletproof suit, the president is convinced that he has eliminated his most fearful enemy. The rebels take advantage of the leak of false information and enter the city with a special troop, formed by Katniss, Gale, Finnick, Peeta and Cressida.

During the mission, Katniss discovers however that President Alma Coin plans to kill her, as her presence would constitute an insurmountable obstacle to her candidacy for a new leader. But now the people can no longer be stopped, and the rebellion begins with a series of bombs, which cause a real massacre. Triumphant, Katniss asks to be able to personally execute her bitter enemy but, just before the execution, a shocking revelation from Gale changes all his plans. The certainties of the young woman will collapse and she will have to decide whether to free Panem from any form of oppression or give in, handing it over to a new dictator.

Hunger Games: the cast of the films

For the role of the warrior Katniss, some of the most famous young actresses in Hollywood were auditioned, but the role was finally won by Jennifer Lawrence , who was immediately the right choice for the director, impressed by his qualities. The actress, however, intimidated by the size of the project, spent several days before figuring out whether or not to accept the part. His biggest fear was about how such a role could change his career and his whole life. However, attracted by the character and the fighting spirit of the character, she ended up accepting.

For the role of Peeta, instead, the actor Josh Hutcherson was chosen , who found himself having to carry out radical transformations of his person. In fact, the actor was asked to dye his hair blond to cover the character, as well as to gain about 7 kilos of muscle to acquire the robust physique described for the character in the book. Liam Hemsworth instead plays the role of Gale, longtime friend of the protagonist. The actor has on several occasions remembered having lived difficult experiences on the set, as when, in anticipation of a kissing scene with Lawrence, this out of spite used to eat food with garlic or tuna.

To cover the role of the evil president Snow is Donald Sutherland , who said he had never heard of the novels from which the films were drawn, but that he was fascinated by the political references present in the script, which he considered particularly current and urgent. For this reason, he decided to accept the part. Woody Harrelson instead accepted the role of Haymitch Abernathy as attracted by the unspoken trauma of this, therefore finding him a particularly intriguing character. Elizabeth BanksFinally, she is the presenter of the Hunger Games. Her character more than others has established itself in the imagination of the spectators, thanks also to the care that the actress has placed in both the characterization and her suggestions on the look.

Hunger Games: where to watch streaming movies

For lovers of the saga, or for those who want to see it for the first time, it is possible to enjoy it thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Hunger Games films are in fact present in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision, Amazon Prime Video and Infinity. To see them, once you have chosen the reference platform, simply rent the single film or subscribe to a general subscription, thus having the opportunity to watch them in total comfort and to the best of the video quality.

Fonte: IMDb