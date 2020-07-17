Hunger Games, What We Know About the New Film in the Saga and Why Jennifer Lawrence Will Not Be There

Fantasy sagas are the leitmotiv on the Mediaset schedules in this pandemic period, from Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings and Twilight. Could not miss a franchise beloved by younger audiences such as Hunger Games , a series of four films based on the novels of Suzanne Collins, which definitively launched Jennifer Lawrence’s career. To the delight of fans, the saga is not over yet: a film will be drawn from the new saga novel, ” Ballad of the nightingale and the snake “, released on May 19, 2020 and published in Italy by Mondadori. The book made a very good debut in sales, especially in the USA, and tells a story set 64 years earliercompared to the facts of “Hunger Games”. Therefore, for obvious reasons, we won’t see Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in the new film.

Hunger Games, the prequel on Coriolanus Snow is coming

So what will the “Hunger Games” prequel talk about? “Ballad of the nightingale and the snake” (we still don’t know if the title of the film will be the same) is centered on the figure of the future president Coriolanus Snow , the villain of the saga and bitter enemy of Katniss Everdeen. The novel shows him still 18, a member of a historic family now in decline and called to mentor the girl from District 12 chosen for the Hunger Games. Snow, however, ends up being torn between the rules and feelings towards the young woman. The cast is not yet official, but it is obvious that it will be totally unpublished and that a new actor will be found to play Coriolanus, in place of 84-year-old Donald Sutherlandwho played him in previous films. The film will be distributed by Lions Gate, while the screenplay is curated by Michael Arndt and Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson take care of the production together with Collins.

The Hunger Games saga

So far, the saga has consisted of the films “Hunger Games” by Gary Ross (2012), “Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire” (2013), “Hunger Games: the song of revolt – Part 1″ (2014) and ” Hunger Games: the song of the revolt – Part 2 “(2015), the latter three all directed by Francis Lawrence. The story takes place in a dystopian future: in a post-apocalyptic America that now takes the name of Panem, the rich city of Capitol City organizes the “Hunger Games” every year, the last-ditch games that feature a group of young people chosen in the thirteen districts. Katniss Everdeen, a skilled archer and huntress, immolates herself in the lethal competition by offering herself in place of her sister. From absolute heroine of the games she will turn into the imitating Jay ,

The cast of Hunger Games

