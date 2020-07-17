Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games. About Italy 1 the Song of the Uprising – Part 2

[Ad_1]

A new appointment with action fantasy is accompanying Italia 1 viewers in these weeks. Thursday 28 May 2020 on Italy 1 there is Hunger Games: The Song of the Uprising – Part 2, the fourth and final film of the saga. Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, a young girl called to change the fate of her destiny and those of the district to which she belongs.

In Capital City, the gap between rich and poor is huge and the city looks like a post-apocalyptic and futuristic variant of an old Rome committed to witnessing a continuous struggle between modern gladiators in an arena to gain survival. A way to distract ordinary people from the discontent in which the twelve remaining districts reduced to poverty after the thirteenth insurrection, stopped and razed to the ground.

PLOT AND PROTAGONISTS OF HUNGER GAMES

Those chosen from each of the remaining districts are always a boy and a girl. The harvest is the moment that decides this choice and in the district of the young Katniss, she is predestined together with Peeta Mellark. Katniss, armed with a bow and arrows, undergoes a hard training in anticipation of the Hunger Games. The moment of the open-air clash with other competitors called ” tributes ” sees, however, an instrument of struggle that is not based only on physical capacity. Which? Something very current also in our society: the benevolence of the public and that deriving from the sponsors to favor the performance of one tribute over another.

Just like a sadistic reality show, there is also a presenter, Caesar Flickerman, who directs together with Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) this extreme version of Big Brother under the eyes of President Snow. Katniss is led in this test by a former Hunger Games champion named Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) and stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravitz). Katniss’s stubbornness makes it a symbol for the other districts, a possibility of being put in place for the revolution that is so thrilled to explode. Precisely for this reason, Katniss must be stopped.

THE BOOK FROM WHICH THE FILM IS DRAWN As with other lucky Best Sellers that were later transformed into films, from Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings to the vampire Twilight, the Hunger Games story owes its success first of all to the novels of Suzanne Collins. In telling the genesis behind the story she conceived, the writer said that she found inspiration by observing the world in which we are living, which contrasts both reality shows and wars that still exist in many countries today. Thanks to the sales of the book, Suzanne has achieved such success that has allowed her to be selected by Time among the 100 most influential personalities in the field of culture. The new book that will be the prequel of the story entitled The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, set 64 years before the Hunger Games in the world of Panem and focused on the figure of Coriolanus Snow, is expected in 2020.

