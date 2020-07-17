Mia Khalifa: Ten Things You Don’t Know About Her

[Ad_1]

Mia Khalifa was one of the youngest and most sought after porn stars on the web. After a few years’ career in the world of porn, Mia has decided to continue her path as a sports commentator on the web, as well as continue taking pictures and videos that show off her body.

Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about Mia Khalifa.

1. Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese porn star . Mia Khalifa was born on February 10, 1993 in Beirut, Lebanon. Her parents moved to the United States in 2000. Mia lived in Montgomery County, Maryland as a teenager. Mia completed her education at the University of Texas, El Paso, graduating in history. Mia has a Catholic background but is not a practitioner.

2. Mia Khalifa entered the world of porn in 2014 . Mia Khalifa, also called Mia Callista , entered the industry for adults only in October 2014. It all started while she was working in a fast food restaurant: a customer, who later turned out to be an agent, asked her if she wanted to do something about the world of porn and Mia accepted the offer. In December 2014 Mia became the most searched pornstar on the Pornhub.com site, bypassing several veterans, such as Lisa Ann. His popularity created a wave of criticism from the Middel East, pointing to it as the misfortune of his country. Mia appeared in some videos while wearing the hijab, the typical veil used by Muslim women that covers the head and neck and leaves the face uncovered. For this reason she was accused of Islamic vandalism and received several death threats. She replied that what happened happened intentionally and that Hollywood always shows Muslims in negative ways and tones.

3. Mia Khalifa was a promising porn actress. With seven films to her credit (shot for the labels Josh Stone, Bang Bros and Score) she managed to achieve absolute success, becoming one of the most sought after pornstars in America and worldwide, undermining actresses such as Lisa Ann, Madison Ivy and Riley Reid. She entered the hardcore world, after a few softcore shows, in 2014. We have to talk about the past because in the summer of 2016 Mia decided to abandon the world of porn. You swore that the episodes of accusations and death threats did not affect your decision to abandon the boat, but it is clear that these events were not exactly light and that they almost certainly had a part, albeit small, of influence on choice. Never say never, however: because it seems that in 2018 he got back in touch with the world of porn, shooting a scene for the Bang Bros site.

4. Mia Khalifa is a very popular official Instagram account. Mia has an official Instagram profile which is followed by more than 11.5 million people. Dizzying figures. Her posts are many and Mia is a very active girl on social media. On her profile there are many photos that see her together with her new boyfriend, but many, many others portray her as the protagonist of provocative photos, whether they are part of photoshoot or not. High eroticism posts in which she is not afraid to show her bursting forms, always showing off her very prosperous breasts. 5. Mia Khalifa also has a Twitter profile. His official Twitter account, which has more than 2, 37 million followers, is a riot of twittering. With this social platform, Mia can communicate with her followers information about her post-pornstar works, can share her sports comments, comment on her days and the events that happen in the world. Recently, Mia tends to post tweets regarding the opening of the new You Tube channel, opened with her new boyfriend Robert, in which videos related to their daily lives are published. Mia Khalifa: songs 6. A song was dedicated to Mia Khalifa . In January 2015, the pop band Timeflies released a song called Mia Khalifa which they dedicated to the American-Lebanese girl. There is, however, also another song with the same title made by Skan feat. MIME Both songs can be found on You Tube Mia Khalifa: curiosity 7. Mia Khalifa has become a sports commentator. Her post-porn career is based on online sports commentary, becoming a personality from and for social media, also practicing the activity of webcam model. It has its own You Tube channel where it shares videos related to sports comments or video games, and recently opened another channel with her boyfriend Robert. He also performs the modeling activity, also practicing explicit photoshoots and making videos for the social part of the Findrow site. Khalifa was also announced as co-host in the SportsBall program alongside Tyler Coe , with the second season starting on July 16, 2018 only on RoosterTeeth. 8. Mia Khalifa has several tattoos on her body. Mia Khalifa has several tattoos, including the dark knight symbol (a fan even made a small comic with Mia starring together and Batman), a phrase from the national anthem of Lebanon and a small cross, a symbol of the Lebanese conservative Christian party. 9. Mia Khalifa has been married. In February 2011, shortly after coming of age, she married an American citizen, becoming, in fact, an American citizen too. Mia divorced her husband in 2016. To date, Mia is happily engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg . 10. Mia Khalifa was hit in the breast by a hockey puck. While hitting the Capitals playoffs last May, the hockey puck hit her hard on the breast. Mia was sitting behind the glass and certainly did not expect such a thing. Certainly Mia will be happy to have brought home the disc used in the playoffs of the Capitals Stanley Cup, but she will also have to go for her breast, as the prosthesis of her left breast has deflated after the incident. Sources: IMDb, short biography

