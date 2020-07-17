My Five Star Khalifa

The wind will also be changing, gentlemen, but the PD trolls are always at work against the Five Star revolution. As we all know laggente who inquires on the Internet has a constant need for fresh news about our heroes pentastellato but unfortunately the media regime always tends to obscure the news. So here it takes very little to make happy those who are a little less accustomed to the online communication practices of Renzi’s jokes.



So someone has invented the classic interview with the foreign teacher who explains us with the classic tones to which we are accustomed when we read the news on TzeTze that “Beppe’s boys” are the future of the country and that maybe there were also in America, where politicians of the caliber of Di Maio or Di Battista are desperately needed. The teacher tells us that if things are not going well in Italy – despite the salvific presence of the Movement – it is Renzi’s fault and the media system subservient to him (and of the trolls, of course). And this is why our country is in 77th place in the press freedom ranking.

Even American professors understood this. Many Italians still do not because of the PD regime. If you want Beppe’s guys to head the state, run this interview censored by the Italian media!

All beautiful, all shareable (in fact the interview was widely shared) if it were not for the fact that Professor Mary Kaddour does not exist. And that the young lady in question practices quite another profession since she is Mia Khalifa , a well-known pornstar of Lebanese origin.



To tell the truth, it must be said that fortunately, although many have fallen for it by sharing the image with sincere indignation (as is appropriate in these cases), not everyone believed the interview given by Professor Kaddour. Maybe Renzi started paying less for his trolls, and the results are evident. Or the use of highly effective tools for modern democracies such as Google Images has spread. There remains the doubt that Mia Khalifa was discovered precisely because of the work she does and the fact that it is the passion of many Internet users.