Nicki Minaj Defends Her Husband From Criticism: “He Doesn’t Understand My Culture”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, a few days ago, participated in the Carnival of Trinidad and Tobago, the place of origin of the rapper of “Anaconda”.

During the party, where the singer wore a typical very sexy blue and silver costume, the man performed an action that would have greatly annoyed the fans. In fact, Nicki’s husband got irritated because of the proximity of another singer, Iwer George, to his wife, and pushed his arm away, all while they were singing.

Nicki, then, decided to defend her husband and posted some stories that explain what happened: ” He does not understand anything about our culture. I apologize for his part, he is always in safe mode. I love you all. I love my country to die for. I love my people to die for. period. “

The singer also posted on Twitter a phrase that continues to reject criticism: ” People get angry when they see you happy. Have a laugh and move on. Life is beautiful .”

Ppl get so mad when they see u happy. Just laugh & keep it pushin. Life is beautiful. — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 27, 2020

Kenneth could not reply to the accusations, as it is not present on any social network.