Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Twerking Sends Social Networks Haywire

Nicki Minaj is universally known as one of the queens of twerking , the sexy dance of the last Sanremo Festival Elettra Lamborghini gave a small demonstration on the Ariston stage performing in her ” Music (and the rest disappears) “, even if , as she later admitted to the conductor of ” The other Festival “, Nicola Savino , that was only a ” shakeratina because twerking is another matter entirely “. That is, moving the buttocks in a non-horizontal direction, as Elettra did by heating the stalls of Sanremo not a little, but vertically,crouching and pulling out the buttocks as much as possible and moving them quickly to the rhythm of sensual music, preferably reggaeton.

For all those who do not seem clear enough about this description, here is Nicki Minaj, ready to clear ideas to the whole world. The rapper posted a sexy video on Instagram that sees her on all fours on a bed, wearing a super tight minidress that changes color depending on the lights projected into the room. Nicki in this position does not make the beautiful figurine, but soon begins to move very sensually until she switches to her specialty, the one she never gives up on any of her live performances, much less in her music videos: twerking. So here is his Junoesque b-side start moving up and down to the delight of his 110 million followers. On the notes of his hit in the background , ” Yikes “, in an unmade bed of white sheets, his skin and body stand out even more in the chiaroscuro of the room and for those who are not clear, here is the Mnaj to reiterate once again that, as many fans write in adoration,” she is the Queen of twerking and all the rest of them lined up so there is none for anyone “.

If some fans only complain about the ” too dark in the room ” because they would have liked to see twerkarre the b side of the Minaj in bright light, another arrives to ask her for a new video, this time however ” with the camera placed behind you, how do you do it? always, and not sideways, in this video a little censored for Instagram, too bad! ” . On the other hand, more than 14 million views in a few hours and thousands of enthusiastic fan comments are clear. La Minaj with this home video, shot not in excellent resolution, but just enough to electrify fans from all over the world, has instilled Instagram by sending it literally on tilt.