Pornstar Mia Khalifa underwent a breast operation after an accident on the hockey field

Mia Khalifa is a former Lebanese pornstar . Although her acting career ended a few years ago, she is still one of the most popular and popular names in adult entertainment today.

In the past few hours, Khalifa has returned to many of the major magazines around the world due to a breast surgery due to an accident during a hockey game . Last May, the 26-year-old actress was hit by a hockey stick while attending the challenge between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning , during the NHL playoffs.