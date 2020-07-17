Pornstar Mia Khalifa underwent a breast operation after an accident on the hockey field

By
Amanda
-
0
9
La pornostar Mia Khalifa si è operata la seno dopo un incidente sul campo da hockey

Mia Khalifa is a former Lebanese pornstar . Although her acting career ended a few years ago, she is still one of the most popular and popular names in adult entertainment today.

In the past few hours, Khalifa has returned to many of the major magazines around the world due to a breast surgery due to an accident during a hockey game . Last May, the 26-year-old actress was hit by a hockey stick while attending the challenge between the  Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning , during the NHL playoffs.

According to Mia herself, during the game a diskette came out of the field hitting her in the chest and completely ruining the prosthesis, but it was this that protected her from the impact, saving her life .

Now the ex pornstar has undergone surgery and has decided to document on Instagram – where she is followed by almost 14 million followers – the entire period of hospitalization.

Photo: Instagram

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here