Premier League, the Dream Team of Pornhub Star Mia Khalifa (Video)

For the porn genre, she is now a legend, even if she has abandoned and become a sports presenter. We are talking about Mia Khalifa, 27-year-old Pornhub star of Lebanese-American origins, who since 2014 has retired from the adult industry, remaining one of the most popular on the web, queen of social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram and over three million fans on Twitter.

West Ham fan chose the Top 11 with a video, the team of dreams to be brought onto the field after the suspension in March due to the Coronavirus emergency.

And here is his dream team on his YouTube channel – which has over 800,000 subscribers. Khalifa admitted: “Some of these choices are controversial, this is because I know very little about the Premier League, even if I enjoy it very much.” The video was produced in collaboration with URef, of which Khalifa is a co-founder.

In his Top 11 stand out Virgil Van Dijk, Harry Maguire, and Raheem Sterling. Felipe Anderson and Declan Rice could not miss from his beloved West Ham.