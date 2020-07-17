Profiling: When Will Season 9 Air?

[Ad_1]

Profiling is the French TV series of 2009 broadcast for the first time in France on April 23 of the same year on TF1. The series was broadcast for the first time in Italy in 2010 on satellite on Fox Crime and later on digital terrestrial from Cielo.

Then, the adventures of the bizarre criminologist Chloe Saint Laurent passed on Yellow, where they reached the general public. Currently, the first episodes can be seen on the Nove, or on the streaming channel Dplay Plus. The last episode of the eighth season ended on July 12 last July, while the eleventh has already been confirmed in France.

Profiling: when will next season air?

To find out what happened to Adele Delettre after the umpteenth kidnapping by Argos , unfortunately we will have to wait for September 2020. In fact last year the ninth season of the series was broadcast on the Fox Crime satellite channel which has just announced the tenth season.

In France, filming on the eleventh season stopped due to the CoVid-19 emergency, but will resume as soon as possible and some corridor voices are already heard.

The TV series was successfully broadcast in Europe and was broadcast in Italy on three different channels. While waiting for the ninth season to start again on Giallo, the TV channel will make available another TV series of the same genre, Alexandra. This series has a particularity. Indeed, the main character is Gérard Depardieu’s daughter, Julie. In this case, the actress will play a coroner who will join the French police investigation.

YOU MAY INTEREST: Daydreamer, plots from 20 to 24 July: Can you fire Sanem?

Profiling: summary of previous seasons

Adele Delettre took on the role she was of Chloe Saint Laurent after she left for a new job in the United States. Adele, however, has a dark past. When she was very young, a kidnapper kidnaps her and her twin sister Camille.

Adele manages to escape from her tormentor in adulthood, but she cannot save her sister. Chloe Saint Laurent finds her the moment she has been hiding for several years and notices a potential in her. So he decides first to help her and then to introduce her to his team.

Over time, Inspector Rocher and the rest of the group also understand Adele’s qualities as a criminologist, although his way of doing things is completely different from that of Saint Laurent.

In fact, Adele seems to be a safer woman, she is certainly able to defend herself, often even against the rules. Adele’s work will lead her to collide with her ex-torturer and find her sister Camille, who in the meantime had a son by the kidnapper, Ulisses.

Now, after killing Camille, after ups and downs Argos has managed to capture Adele again and it will be Rocher’s job for the rest of the team to free her in the next season of Profiling.